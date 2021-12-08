Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises 1.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after buying an additional 93,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CPB traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 60,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,230. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

