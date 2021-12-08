Sicart Associates LLC Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000. Clorox accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

CLX stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.24. 11,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

