Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,696,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,409,615. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

