Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 1.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.92. 2,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,792. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

