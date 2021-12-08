Sicart Associates LLC Sells 11,570 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 2.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.05. 118,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,621,726. The company has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

