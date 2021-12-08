Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

DIS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.66. 148,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,258,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

