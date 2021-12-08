Sicart Associates LLC Sells 6,978 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 3.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,135. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

