Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.38 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TSE SMT opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.85 million and a PE ratio of 17.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.04. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

