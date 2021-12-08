Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) vs. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Head-To-Head Review

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Simmons First National alerts:

This table compares Simmons First National and Financial Institutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.40 $254.90 million $2.54 11.75 Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.47 $38.33 million $4.41 7.24

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22% Financial Institutions 34.20% 15.57% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.