Simon Property Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 125,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,736 call options.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $157.83. 93,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,533. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average is $137.74. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

