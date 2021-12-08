Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.46. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 250,367 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 153.94%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

