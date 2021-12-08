Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €154.40 ($173.48) and last traded at €154.30 ($173.37). Approximately 35,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €147.40 ($165.62).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.00 ($156.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €146.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

