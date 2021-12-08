SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE SJW opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SJW Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SJW Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

