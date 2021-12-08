SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 130.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,116,000 after buying an additional 173,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 59,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $10,223,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

