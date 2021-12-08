Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) & Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Financial Comparison

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Skylight Health Group and Airsculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 359.40%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.23%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Airsculpt Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 6.19 -$7.08 million ($0.25) -6.24 Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 11.48 N/A N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Skylight Health Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Skylight Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Skylight Health Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing. It owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. The company primarily operates an insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other commercial payors. It also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un & under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost. Skylight Health Group was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

