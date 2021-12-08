Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.12 and traded as low as C$5.03. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 124,322 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOT.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$341.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.