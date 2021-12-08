Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $377,875.99 and approximately $13,948.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00091685 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

