Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 507 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 25,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 709,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $240,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.