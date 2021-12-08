Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.