Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. Sells 110,000 Shares

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,428. The stock has a market cap of $294.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.
