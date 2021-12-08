Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. Sells 110,000 Shares

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,428. The stock has a market cap of $294.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

