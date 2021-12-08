Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,562.52

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,562.52 ($87.02) and traded as low as GBX 3,927 ($52.08). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 4,014 ($53.23), with a volume of 307,110 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,886.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,562.52. The company has a market cap of £10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.