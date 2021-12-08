Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 109.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $363.25 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,567 shares of company stock worth $253,650,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

