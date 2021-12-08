Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

12/6/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $455.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $344.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $393.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $299.00.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $353.00 to $421.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,582. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of -141.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 745,567 shares of company stock valued at $253,650,801 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.