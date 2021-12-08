Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.20) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.58 ($33.24).

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up €0.32 ($0.36) on Wednesday, hitting €28.98 ($32.56). The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($58.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.77.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

