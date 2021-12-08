Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

