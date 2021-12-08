Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 1.1% Higher

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €40.48 ($45.48) and last traded at €39.28 ($44.13). 196,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.86 ($43.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.56 and a 200 day moving average of €38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

