SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0756

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $191.54 million and $18.65 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

