Sonar (PING) 24-Hour Volume Tops $186,460.00

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $186,460.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sonar has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.87 or 0.08664225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.36 or 1.01438964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

