SONO (SONO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $2,106.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,185.21 or 0.99432395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.74 or 0.00433382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00180821 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About SONO

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.