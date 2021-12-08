Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.94. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 98,958 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

