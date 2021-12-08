Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.66 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,501,155 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

