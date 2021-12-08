S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $470.46 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.14 and a 200-day moving average of $431.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

