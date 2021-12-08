S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 239,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 66.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 66.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

