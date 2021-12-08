Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,741.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $18.01 or 0.00035884 BTC on popular exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $587,908.87 and approximately $8,741.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00225218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

