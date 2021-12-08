Sparkle Loyalty Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $337.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $19,961.90 and $337.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00218900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

