SparksPay (SPK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. SparksPay has a market cap of $36,352.44 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,830,986 coins and its circulating supply is 10,609,880 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.