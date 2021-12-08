SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Achieves $32,513.61

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $32,513.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,833,706 coins and its circulating supply is 10,612,451 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.