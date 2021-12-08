SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $871.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.