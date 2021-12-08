SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 8.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

