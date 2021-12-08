SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

