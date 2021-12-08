SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sicart Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 9.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 806.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,439. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.