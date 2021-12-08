SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 21,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

