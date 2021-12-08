SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,245 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $6,428,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $3,053,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

