SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Increased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 33,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

