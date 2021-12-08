SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bell Bank owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.76. 235,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,456. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

