SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 27,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 420,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter.

