Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

