Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires £9,899.34 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,127.36).

SDY traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 66.10 ($0.88). 1,280,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.34 million and a PE ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.10. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 52.30 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.08).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

