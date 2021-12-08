SPINDLE Tops 1-Day Volume of $300.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $672,246.63 and approximately $300.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,220.45 or 0.99569456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00049192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00289020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.00434310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00189972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

