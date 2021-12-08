Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.
Shares of SR stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.