Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of SR stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

